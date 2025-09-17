School district to review safety measures after 2 hit by cars near high school

KETTERING — Kettering Fairmont school officials are trying to figure out why people are getting hit by cars around their high school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, dozens of cars pass by Fairmont High School on Shroyer Road every day.

TRENDING STORIES:

Despite a marked crosswalk with signs and flashing lights, two people were hit in separate crashes and sent to the hospital on Tuesday.

Now, some people are rethinking their neighborhood walks.

“I’m scared right now,” Kettering resident Patty said.

She said she takes a walk around her neighborhood every day.

But she has recently noticed that the lights on the crosswalk signs are not catching drivers’ attention.

Kettering police said they have noticed an increase in crashes around the high school.

So far this year, there have been nine crashes, two of which involved pedestrians, and one bicyclist was hit.

Crashes haven’t been this frequent around the high school since 2023.

“There are so many distracted drivers these days, people can never just assume the driver sees you,” Kettering Police Department Public Information Officer Cynthia James said.

This is a similar statement James provided to News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins at the beginning of the school year.

“Drivers and pedestrians need to put phones down and pay attention,” James said.

Kettering City Schools administration told News Center 7 that there will be multiple meetings with the police department to determine if the crosswalks need additional safety measures.

While officials review the current measures, neighbors like Patty are asking drivers to “slow down.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group