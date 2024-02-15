School district removes interim tag, hires new treasurer in Greene County

XENIA — A Greene County school district has decided to remove the interim tag from its current treasurer.

Thomas Massie had previously served as interim treasurer for the Xenia Community Schools Board of Education since last June.

The school voted to hire him permanently on Monday and approved a three-year contract, according to a school spokesperson.

“I am appreciative of the Board’s show of confidence in me, based on my time as Interim Treasurer over the past year,” Massie said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the district as Treasurer, and working with the Board, staff, and community to help our students succeed while maintaining the district’s current high level of fiscal responsibility.”

He has been with Xenia Community Schools for nine years and was named Assistant Treasurer in January 2022 before his appointment to Interim Treasurer.

Before that, he was a math and science teacher at Warner Middle School from 2015-2022.

