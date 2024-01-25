School celebrating 100 years in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A school in Clark County is celebrating its 100th “birthday” this year.

Roosevelt Middle School in Springfield turns 100 this year.

While the current building the school is in is only 20 years old, the school itself has been around for 100 years. The former location was on N. Limestone Street, near the intersection of Roosevelt Drive, and the current location is on Home Road.

The school is named after President Teddy Roosevelt, who visited Springfield during World War I.

“Springfield’s rich history as a school district is certainly one to be celebrated,” Dr. Bob Hill, Superintendent of Springfield City Schools, said. “The district has produced artists, scientists, athletes, politicians, educators and so many more. We are excited to reminisce on all of the memories that have come from Roosevelt during this special time in their history.”

School staff are planning a series of guest speakers to come and speak to the current students. Those speakers will be alumni who will talk about their experiences.

