CELINA — There is a scheduled power outage for part of Mercer County today.

The Celina Electric Department is working on a piece of damaged equipment near the fire department, according to a social media post.

Crews will start around 5 a.m.

The city wrote on its Facebook page that some people will be out of power.

“To remove the piece of equipment there will be a power outage affecting customers east of Main Street from Warren Street on the south and Johnson Avenue on the north and College Avenue to the east,” the city wrote.

The outage will last up to an hour.

