Scam alert: Area sheriff’s office issues warning about scam targeting manufacturing companies

LOGAN COUNTY — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a recent scam targeting the community.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, an unknown male called two separate manufacturing companies in the county stating he was Deputy Matt Robinson and or Lt. Robinson with the sheriff’s office. The scammer left messages for specific employees to call him back.

Both manufacturing companies called the sheriff’s office to verify that a deputy had called, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says it does have Deputy Matt Robinson, however; he did not call these manufacturing companies.

The sheriff’s office is warning people not to call the phone number that the scammers leaves for you to call back.

