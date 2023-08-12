SCAM ALERT: Area police agency warning about phone scam involving debt collectors

NEW LEBANON — An area police department is warning people about a phone scam.

>>SCAM ALERT: Ohioans warned of phone scams regarding cemetery, funeral services

The New Lebanon Police Department says scammers are posing as representatives from a credit card company and falsely claiming a person has an outstanding debt that must be paid immediately, the department said on social media.

They also added these con artists are “experts at creating panic and urgency.”

The crooks may also threaten legal action or promise some “one-time deal” to put pressure on their victim to trick them into giving out financial information or even making a payment.

>>SCAM ALERT: Area police department warns of phone call scams

New Lebanon Police offers these suggestions:

Verify Their Identity: If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from a credit card company, don’t provide any personal or financial information. Hang up and independently look up the official customer service number to contact them.

Double-Check Outstanding Debts: Before making any payments, contact your credit card company directly through their official website or customer service line to confirm any outstanding debts.

Never Share Sensitive Information: Legitimate companies will never ask for your full credit card number, Social Security number, or other sensitive data over the phone.

Report Suspicious Calls: If you receive a suspicious call, report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at this website.

>>SCAM ALERT: Scammers posing as officers demanding warrant payments, are sheriff’s office warns

The department is encouraging neighbors to spread the word about this scam.

Frauds, scams, and bad practices can also be reported on this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group