‘Safety is the number 1 priority;’ Local communities to get funding to keep drivers safe

MIAMI VALLEY — State leaders are looking at ways to keep people safe on the roads.

They are spending millions of dollars to do it and will focus on several areas across the Miami Valley.

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton leaders had decided to cut down on the number of lanes on Keowee Street.

Right now, the city is designing just how the area of Keowee Street from Fifth Street to Monument Avenue will be cut down from seven to five lanes with the goal of keeping people safe.

Previous video from Sky 7 showed just how wide that area is and often creates an issue for those walking.

Hershovitz says while the speed limits 35 miles per hour, drivers often go close to 50-55 mph, according to the City of Dayton.

ODOT says there have been over 200 crashes at that intersection the last five years.

“Safety is the number one priority,” Joe Weinel, City of Dayton’s Chief Civil Engineer, previously told News Center 7. “Hopefully, (it’s) going to eliminate the crashes, reduce the crashes. There have been a lot.”

Hershovitz reports that construction is set to begin in 2026.

The project is funded by a grant of at least $2 million from the ODOT.

The funding is from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Highway Safety Improvement Program, according to Governor DeWine’s office.

One of the intersections where Hershovitz reported from Wednesday morning was on West Third Street and U.S. 35. That area will be getting more than $1 million from ODOT.

It’s one of several projects across the Miami Valley where ODOT is spending to make roads safer.

In Clark County, ODOT will be putting in more than $2.5 million to create a round-a-bout at U.S. 68 and Fairfield Pike.

In Warren County, ODOT will be spending at least $3.6 million for creating a single-lane roundabout at State Route 48 and Lytle Five Points Road in Springboro.

The state will be spending over $70 million with the purpose of improving the safety on Ohio Roads and cutting down on the number of crashes.

16 of the projects across the state will install roundabouts.

“When we introduce roundabouts for the first time, folks are generally skeptical,” said Jack Marchbanks, ODOT Director. “However, as time goes by, they see the benefits of safety and improved traffic flow.”

