Sacred Scam: Priest says someone is impersonating him, offering exorcisms

BROOKVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana priest is warning people that someone is impersonating him on social media and offering exorcisms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Father Vincent Lampert leads worshippers at St. Michael Catholic Church in Brookville, Indiana, FOX 19 reported.

He has served as an ordained exorcist for decades, according to Local 12.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lampert told Local 12 he stopped conducting exorcisms in November, but scammers are still impersonating him and he hasn’t been able to stop them.

He said scammers used a recent interview he did and dubbed over his voice with AI so they were able to add their own words using his image.

Scammers have also used church bulletins to gather information, Local 12 reported.

His secretary found a Facebook page where someone pretending to be him offered exorcisms and holy items for hundreds of dollars, FOX 19 reported.

The church does not charge for exorcisms, he said.

Lampert has contacted local law enforcement but there is currently no active case.

For those in need, Lampert advises going to a religious leader first.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group