Rumpke to move up trash collection time this week due to high temps

Rumpke Waste & Recycling will be out earlier this week to help their workers beat the heat.

“Rumpke Waste & Recycling crews will be out earlier every day this week (through August 25) due to the forecasted heat index,” the City of Kettering posted on social media.

>> Hot, muggy this week, starting today; Air Quality Alert for parts of region through tonight

Temperatures are forecasted in the 90s this week for the Miami Valley.

Rumpke advises neighbors to place their materials curbside the night before collection is scheduled.

Both Harrison Township and the City of Vandalia also posted on social media that Rumpke trash collection will be adjusted to an earlier time.

This evening Rumpke informed the City that collection times will occur earlier than normal due to heat. Posted by City of Vandalia, Ohio - Government on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Rumpke Waste & Recycling safety is always a top priority for its team. Due to the forecasted heat index, they will be... Posted by Harrison Township, Montgomery County, Ohio on Sunday, August 20, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group