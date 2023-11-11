RTA offering free rides on Veterans Day

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free rides on Saturday in honor of all active-duty military members and veterans.

The free rides will be available system-wide to the public on Nov. 11.

It is a continuation of the RTA’s 50th anniversary celebration where rides are free on all federal holidays and Sundays through the remainder of the year.

To make travel plans with RTA, visit this website or download the Transit app.









