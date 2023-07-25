RTA to offer free rides for August special election

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Greater Dayton RTA will be offering free rides for the upcoming special elections.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, RTA will provide free rides system-wide to “ensure access for everyone who chooses to vote in the special election,” a spokesperson announced Tuesday.

>> Xenia bakery set to close its doors, expand gift shop

The free rides apply to both the fixed-route and paratransit services.

“Along with providing thousands of riders with daily transportation to work, medical appointments, and other activities, this Election Day program ensures the polls remain accessible for all. The RTA has been providing free rides for all elections since 2018,” the spokesperson said.

To make travel plans with RTA, visit this website or download the Transit app.

Montgomery County residents can check to see where their polling locations are here.

© 2023 Cox Media Group