RTA giving free rides to the polls on Election Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will provide free rides to the polls next week.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, RTA will provide free rides systemwide to help those choosing to exercise their right to vote in the general election.

The free rides apply to both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services.

RTA has been providing free rides for all elections since 2018.

Riders are encouraged to use the Transit app to find the bus stop closest to their polling place. More information on the app and real-time planning can be found here.

Voters who need to know where their polling locations are can find them here.

