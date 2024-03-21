Robot to be used to help keep people safe in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — New technology is being used to help people safe in Greene County.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office obtained an unmanned ground system robot from the Defense Logistics Agency, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.
Kobra 725 was obtained at no cost to Greene County.
It is unmanned and has five cameras and a vertical reach of up to 10 feet.
Kobra 725 will be available to other local agencies.
The sheriff’s office says it is not costing taxpayers anything.
