Robot to be used to help keep people safe in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — New technology is being used to help people safe in Greene County.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office obtained an unmanned ground system robot from the Defense Logistics Agency, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Kobra 725 was obtained at no cost to Greene County.

It is unmanned and has five cameras and a vertical reach of up to 10 feet.

Kobra 725 will be available to other local agencies.

The sheriff’s office says it is not costing taxpayers anything.

