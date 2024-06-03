Road work to shut down U.S. 35 ramp in Montgomery County for several weeks

RIVERSIDE — Road work will shut down a U.S. 35 ramp in Montgomery County for several weeks.

The exit ramp from Eastbound U.S. 35 to Woodman Drive will be closed for the next three weeks due to construction, according to the city of Riverside.

The entrance ramp to U.S. 35 will also be closed.

The closure starts today and will last until June 24.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is suggesting the following detours:

The exit ramp from EB U.S. 35 to Woodman Detour

Exit off U.S. 35



Take the Linden Ave/Dayton Xenia Road Exit



Go west on Linden Avenue to Woodman Drive

The entrance ramp from Woodman to U.S. 35 Detour

Go west on Linden Avenue



Go north on Smithville Road



Get access to Eastbound U.S. 35 from the Smithville Road entrance ramp

The city of Riverside posted additional details on its social media page.

