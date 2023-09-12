Road work to impact travel on busy road in Greene County starting today

GREENE COUNTY — Road work will impact travel on a busy road in Greene County starting today.

A paving project begin today on Dayton Yellow Springs Road between the Fairborn and Yellow Springs city limits, the Greene County Engineer’s Office said.

It will start around 6 a.m. this morning and end around 7 p.m. and the project is expected to take two weeks to complete.

Traffic will be maintained using flaggers and drivers can expect delays, according to the engineer’s office.

They are also asked to possibly find an alternative route.

If traveling in the area, drivers are asked to slow down and use caution as there will be unmarked no-passing zones.

