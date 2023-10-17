Road work to impact traffic on busy Centerville street for several weeks

CENTERVILLE — Road work will impact traffic along a busy Centerville street for the next several weeks.

Crews will begin removing islands along Bigger Road starting today, the city of Centerville said on social media.

It will take place at the following intersections:

Bigger Rd. at Carriage Trace Blvd.

Bigger Rd. at Thomas Paine Pkwy.

Bigger Rd. at Clyo Road

Bigger Rd. at Alex Bell Road.

The work is expected to take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Once the islands are removed, crews will decide whether to replace them or lay asphalt, according to the city.

Traffic will be restricted to the outside lanes in both directions.

