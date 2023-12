SHELBY COUNTY — Drivers traveling in Shelby County may be impacted by road work this weekend.

A single-lane closure is expected on Southbound Interstate 75 at State Route 47, ODOT announced.

Road crews will be completing repairs on a bridge deck.

The road work is expected to start at 5 p.m. today and end at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

