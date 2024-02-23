Road work to impact drivers next month on U.S. 35 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Drivers will see a lot of orange barrels at a busy Greene County intersection next month.

>>Man sentenced for deadly shooting at Springfield Mini-Mart

The right lane of Westbound U.S. 35 will be closed near the intersection of Valley and Trebein Roads, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

It will take place March 4-8 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Crew will place steel beams on the bridge over the Little Miami River.

Traffic will be maintained during those operations, ODOT said.

©2024 Cox Media Group