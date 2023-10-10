Road work to close ramp from I-75 in Warren Cty. next weekend

Road work will impact drivers exiting off Interstate 75 in Warren County next weekend.

>>Road work to close ramp to U.S. 35 this week until 2024

The Warren County TID project at SR 73 and I-75 will close the SB I-75 ramp to State Route 73 next Saturday, October 21, the city of Springboro announced on social media.

It will be closed due to milling and paving in front of the exit ramp.

The detour will be Southbound I-75 to the State Route 123 exit then back on to Northbound 75. Drivers can get access to State Route 73 by exiting off NB I-75.

The road work will also require the right lane to be closed on westbound State Route 73 from Sharts Road to Commerce Center Drive.





©2023 Cox Media Group