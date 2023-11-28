Road work to close busy street this week in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A busy street will be closed this week in Springfield due to road work.

>>‘We could get anywhere from 50 to 100 phone calls;’ Cold temperatures put furnaces to test

North Fountain Avenue will be closed starting tomorrow until Friday to complete the water valve and manhole casting adjustments, the city announced on social media.

The closure will include northbound traffic on North Fountain Avenue from Main Street to Columbia Street.

Southbound traffic will be maintained in the northbound lane and parking will be available on the east side of the street, according to the city.

Between now and Friday, the city says cars will be parked facing southbound along the east side of the roadway.

Any questions, contact the city’s service department at 937-525-5800.

©2023 Cox Media Group