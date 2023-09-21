Road work to affect traffic on U.S. 35 in Greene County today

GREENE COUNTY — Drivers will be impacted when traveling on U.S. 35 in Greene County starting today.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Road work to affect traffic on U.S. 35 in Greene County this week

The right lane of Westbound U.S. 35 will be closed near Trebein Road today and tomorrow, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Road crews from Eagle Bridge will be placing gravel to build construction exit and entrance points.

The right lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The left lane will be open on Westbound U.S. 35.

