Road work to affect traffic on U.S. 35 in Greene County this week

GREENE COUNTY — Drivers will be impacted when traveling on U.S. 35 in Greene County for the rest of the week.

The right lane of Westbound U.S. 35 will be closed near Trebein Road tomorrow and Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Road crews from Eagle Bridge will be placing gravel to build construction exit and entrance points.

The right lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The left lane will be open on Westbound U.S. 35.

