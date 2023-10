HUBER HEIGHTS — Road construction will cause lane closures this week in Huber Heights.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 17, and going through Friday, Oct. 20 the right lane of Northbound Old Troy Pike from Taylorsville to I-70 will be closed.

The lane closure is due to a road widening project.

Drivers are encouraged to allow for extra travel time or avoid the area between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

