Road near local Goodwill closed today for widening project

CLAYTON — A road near a local Goodwill will be closed today for a widening project.

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The City of Clayton announced that as part of the Hoke Road Widening project, both the northbound and southbound lanes within the construction zone will be closed today, June 9.

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The closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Goodwill driveway will remain open and accessible.

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