DAYTON — A street in Downtown Dayton will be closed Sunday, Oct. 15.

Monument Ave will be closed between Water Street and St. Clair Street from 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Hotel traffic will still be allowed in, according to Dayton Police and Fire in a Facebook post.

