‘Road diet;’ ODOT looking to cut down crashes on busy streets

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Drivers should be mindful of orange barrels and a new project on the busy roads of Montgomery County.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) called this project, “A Road Diet.”

Harrison Township said on social media that the work is focused on Main Street from Siebenthaler Avenue to Shoup Mill and Turner Roads.

Four lanes are being reduced to two wider lanes and adding a middle turn lane.

Branden Price told News Center 7 that he hates driving on this stretch.

“Hectic, it’s hectic. Always you got to try to find a different route,” he said.

