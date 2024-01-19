Road crews to continue to work through evening to prevent possible refreeze

DAYTON — The Miami Valley was covered with snow overnight and early Friday morning, leading to some areas seeing as much as nearly 3.5 inches of snow.

The snow caused problems for drivers on the road throughout the day. Our team has been spread out around the Miami Valley to see what city leaders and departments have done to clear the roads.

>> ‘Rinse and repeat;’ Springfield service director explains the efficiency of snowplow crews

In Montgomery County, the busy or heavily traveled roads are in good shape.

As the City of Dayton’s Public Works director, Fred Stovall told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell, they had dozens of trucks on the road working on main roads and downtown streets for hours.

“We do try to limit plowing on downtown, but mostly we try to melt it off and some streets that don’t get a lot of traffic, we try to plow it to the curb,” he said.

>> PHOTOS: Snow across the Miami Valley

The crews in Dayton started at 1 a.m. on Friday and will likely go through the night into Saturday to try and treat water that re-freezes as the temperatures fall.

In Greene County, the county engineer told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that things get tricky when the snow hardens.

“It’s going to make some slick surfaces overnight. We can see refreeze, and blowing across the road so we can have some issues from that standpoint,” Stephanie Goff said.





©2024 Cox Media Group