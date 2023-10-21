Road construction project to close I-75 ramp

SPRINGBORO — The Warren County TID project at State Route 73 will be closing a ramp on Interstate 75 on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Southbound I-75 ramp to SR73 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for milling and paving in front of the exit ramp.

>> Large police presence called to local bar

There will be a detour south on I-75 to SR 123 exit then back north on I-75 to the SR 73 exit.

The work will also require the closure of the right lane of Westbound SR 73 from Sharts Rd to Commerce Center Drive.

©2023 Cox Media Group