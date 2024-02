MIAMI COUNTY — A road construction project will cause some lane closures in Miami County next weekend.

I-75 Southbound at CR-25A Ramp will be closed for construction on Saturday, March 2.

The lane closures will last from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Crews will be repairing the guardrail in the area.





