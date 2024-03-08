Road closures announced due to this weekend’s St Patrick’s Day 5K in Kettering

KETTERING — The City of Kettering has announced some temporary road closures due to this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day 5K.

Kettering Police will be placing temporary stop signs in place as well as temporary no parking signs for tomorrow’s race.

They announced on social media that it will be strictly enforced to ensure the streets are clear and safe before the race starts.

There will be temporary no parking signs from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on both sides of Chateau Drive between Marshall Road to Benfield Drive.

The police department said there will be temporary stop signs from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the following locations:

Benfield at Chateau (both northbound and southbound)

Benfield at Greenridge (southbound)

Renwood at Swango (northbound)

Renwood at Greenridge (both northbound and southbound)

Renwood at Vinita (eastbound)

Fairacres at Vinita (both eastbound and westbound)

Hollendale at Fairacres (both eastbound and westbound)

Willowdale at Karen (westbound)

Willowdale at Renwood (both eastbound and westbound)

Renwood at Rio (northbound and southbound)

Lawnwood at Andrea (both eastbound and westbound)

Andrea at Malone (northbound)

Renwood at Malone (both northbound and southbound)

Rio at Sunnydale (westbound)

Sunnydale at Carlo (northbound)

Rio at Carlo (eastbound)

Karen at Rio (northbound)

The Harrigan’s Charity 5K will take place on Saturday, March 9. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9:30 a.m.

For information, visit this webpage.

