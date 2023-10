WARREN COUNTY — A road in Warren County will be closed Tuesday for a cross-country race.

Innovation Way, between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Blvd, will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 1:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a Cross Country race.

The detour for this closure will utilize Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Blvd.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will assist with traffic control for the event.





