Road closure extended in Greene County due to sewer line work

GREENE COUNTY — A road closure has been extended in Greene County due to the installation of a sewer line.

The Greene County Engineer’s Office says Trebein Road between Stonebury Court and Dayton Xenia Road will stay closed through Saturday, a spokesperson said.

This is due to the rain and cold weather over the last few days.

News Center 7 previously reported that Kinnison Excating Inc. is installing a 48-inch sanitary sewer main for the developer of the Hillside Farms Development. Work began on October 25.

The northern detour is Dayton Xenia Road to Beaver Valley Road to New Germany Trebein Road to Trebein Road while the southern detour for drivers is taking New Germany Trebein to Beaver Valley Road to Dayton Xenia Road to Trebein Road.

Access to the Clairborne Greene Development (Stonebury Court) will be maintained from the north only.

