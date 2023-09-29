Road closure expected up to 8 weeks in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A water main extension project could cause some delays for Huber Heights residents.

A portion of Shull Road from Bellefontaine Road to 700 west of Bellefontaine Road will be closed for the next 6 to 8 weeks, a spokesperson with the city of Huber Heights said.

During this time, the road will be closed to all traffic.

The road closure is being extended to complete the installation of a water main under I-70 on Shull Road, according to a media release.

Bellefontaine Road will be open during this time with traffic signals from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the I-70 overpass area.

