Riverside awarded $500K grant for Woodman Drive roadwork project

RIVERSIDE — The City of Riverside has been awarded a $500,000 Highway Safety Improvement Program Grant to help fund the construction of Woodman Phase 1 from US 35 to Eastman Avenue.

The project will cost $6.35 million and is being funded by several state and federal grants, a spokesperson from the city said.

Woodman Drive from US 35 to Eastman Avenue will receive a total reconstruction, adding a sidewalk on the east side and a bike path on the west side of Woodman.

Additionally, new curbs, gutters and storm sewers will be installed, the spokesperson said.

This is the first of four phases in the reconstruction of Woodman from US 35 to Springfield Street.

“This grant is one of the final pieces of multiple grants being used to construct Woodman from 35 to Eastman. We anticipate applying for future federal and state grants as well as Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grants for future phases,” Public Services Director Kathy Bartlett said.

The construction for phase one is scheduled to begin in 2025 and the next segment will be Airway Road to Springfield Street.

