Right 2 lanes blocked after car crashes into guardrail on NB I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers were impacted late Thursday night after a vehicle crashed into a guard on Northbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.

>>PHOTOS: Car crashes into guardrail on NB I-75 in Montgomery County

Officers and medics were dispatched just before 10 p.m. on initial reports of a one-vehicle crash on Northbound 75 between Dryden Road and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

The right and center lanes are blocked as both Dayton and Moraine Police are investigating. The left lane is open.

Video and photos from the scene show a car crashed into a guardrail. The car was badly damaged.

Moraine dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics transported one person to Miami Valley Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 NB I-75 between SR 741 and Edwin C Moses Blvd Car into guardrail Photo from: John Tisdell/Staff

©2023 Cox Media Group