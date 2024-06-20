Riders rescued after Greyhound bus breaks down on I-75 in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Some riders were rescued after a Greyhound bus broke down Sunday on Interstate 75 in Auglaize County.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to initial reports of a disabled vehicle on Northbound I-75 just south of Wapakoneta, according to a social media post.

When the deputy arrived, the vehicle was a fully loaded Greyhound bus.

The sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page that the bus broke down without air conditioning.

Passengers were outside trying to keep cool. They told the deputy that some passengers had preexisting medical conditions and were exasperated by the heat.

The deputy contacted Wapakoneta firefighters and they brought bottled water.

The department arranged for a Wapakoneta City school bus to pick up the passengers and take them to St. Joseph Parish Life Center to keep cool.

“It is always a comforting reminder that in times of need,” the sheriff’s office said. “So many people, agencies, and organizations are willing to go the extra mile to help strangers.”

