Ride safety, inspection procedures a priority at Montgomery County Fair, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Fair just wrapped up its first day back for the 171st year.

Rides are always a big draw at fairs but how do inspectors make sure they are safe?

“First and foremost, every single ride that’s operating in the state of Ohio is required to at least have an initial inspection,” David Miran, deputy director of regulatory programs for the Ohio Department of Agriculture said.

Miran said all rides at the Montgomery County Fair had their first inspection before the fair started.

“Many of them have already undergone a second and third inspection as well,” he said.

Miran said there are two parts to every inspection.

The first part is the static inspection where inspectors look at the ride from the ground up.

The second is the operational inspection.

“We ask the ride operator to start the ride up, making sure that it’s operating as smoothly as it should be, making sure things like the emergency brake stop works, the lighting there’s no electrical problems or loose electrical currents,” Miran said.

Tim Colston, the vice president at the Montgomery County Agricultural Society, said safety is the main concern.

“We gotta feel good about what we’re doing out here,” Colston said. “All fair rides are inspected every time they are set up.”

Fairgoers we talked to said that’s good to hear, considering their kids love to get on the rides.

“Definitely you don’t want your kids going on something that’s not safe,” Josh Scott of Farmersville said.

There are additional safety measures that parents should pay attention to including making sure a kid meets the height and safety requirements before getting on a ride.





