Richmond Toxic Fire: EPA to start multi-million dollar cleanup next month

RICHMOND — Cleanup efforts for the site of a toxic fire in Richmond, Indiana are set to start soon, over six months after the fire itself.

Today, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said they would begin the cleanup of the hazardous waste that resulted from the fire April fire next month. The agency announced the cleanup would cost an estimated $2.8 million.

“As soon as next week, residents may see heavy equipment preparing for the cleanup, which will start next month,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the massive April 11 fire started at a plastics recycling facility and took multiple days to completely put out.

Testing from the EPA, which wasn’t released until August, showed that lead, benzene, and asbestos were all found in the debris from the fire. The cleanup was held up as the agency worked to determine what exactly they would be cleaning up.

News Center 7 previously spoke to Jeff Wawczak, an on-scene coordinator for the EPA, and he shared how crews plan to remove the debris safely.

“We’ll touch base with the fire department, police department, etc. to make sure they’re aware. But also we’ll be taking any steps and precautions we need to to make sure that nothing’s going to be impacted,” Wawczak said. “We’ll be doing air monitoring around the site to make sure we’re aware of anything that’s being kicked up, as well as making sure everything’s wetted down and covered so that it’s appropriately contained.”

The agency said the cleanup will address asbestos-containing material, lead, and antimony compounds still at the site. Previously, they said it would take several months.

