Ribbon cutting held for new Miami County grocery store

TROY, Miami County — A new grocery store has opened in Miami County.

Thursday morning, Nov. 2, community members in Troy gathered for the ribbon cutting of a new Aldi location, according to the Chamber of Commerce in Troy.

The new store is located at 50 Troy Town Drive.

The store’s hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., every day.

“At ALDI, our small differences are making a big impact – in store and in your wallet. We hand-select and curate high-quality products for you and your family. We can’t promise you’ll find ten choices of the same item, but we can promise you’ll find the best ones at the best price,” the company’s website says.

