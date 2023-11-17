Reward offered for info on Cincinnati mass shooting that killed 11-year-old, injured 5 others

CINCINNATI — A reward has been issued that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in an area shooting that killed an 11-year-old child and injured five others.

A reward of $5,000 has been offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for information that helps investigators identify, arrest, and convict any of the individuals responsible for the shooting in Cincinnati’s West End neighborhood on Nov. 3.

Dominic Davis, 11, was killed after someone in a dark sedan fired 22 shots into a crowd of adults and children playing near Laurel Playground in the West End, according to our news partners at WCPO.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead, 5 others, including juveniles, injured after shooting in Cincinnati

Five others, with ages ranging from 12 to 53, were also injured in the shooting.

“When will this stop? Will this ever stop?” Isaac Davis, Dominic’s father told WCPO. “How many people have to bury their kids, their babies, their loved ones?”

The investigation by CPD’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Anyone with information can also contact the ATF at 1.888.ATF.TIPS (283.8477).













