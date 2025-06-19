Reward offered after ‘irreplaceable’ whale specimen stolen

FAYETTE COUNTY — An Ohio agency is offering a reward after an educational specimen was stolen.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Fayette County Public Health said an “irreplaceable” whale baleen went missing during their Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day.
“This specimen is vital to a hands-on learning experience that reaches thousands of students each year,” Fayette County Public Health said on social media.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Retired detective found dead in hoarding conditions in Connecticut, months after she went missing
- Todd Chrisley details ‘tip of the iceberg’ that he says led to federal conviction
- Crews continue to restore power after powerful storms moved through region
Possession or sale of whale baleen by private citizens is prohibited under federal law.
Baleen is a filter-feeding system found in baleen whales instead of teeth.
The health department said a reward would be provided for information that would lead to its recovery, but a specific amount wasn’t included in the release.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group