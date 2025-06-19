Reward offered after ‘irreplaceable’ whale specimen stolen

FAYETTE COUNTY — An Ohio agency is offering a reward after an educational specimen was stolen.

Fayette County Public Health said an “irreplaceable” whale baleen went missing during their Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day.

“This specimen is vital to a hands-on learning experience that reaches thousands of students each year,” Fayette County Public Health said on social media.

Possession or sale of whale baleen by private citizens is prohibited under federal law.

Baleen is a filter-feeding system found in baleen whales instead of teeth.

The health department said a reward would be provided for information that would lead to its recovery, but a specific amount wasn’t included in the release.

