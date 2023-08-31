Revitalized campus: Chaminade Julienne to expand

DAYTON — Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School has acquired 20 Eaker Street Unit 60, the former Terminal Cold Storage/Dayton Frozen Solutions building, as a part of its journey to expand the campus.

“Thanks to the generosity of our community members, we are thrilled to unveil this exciting news. The acquisition of 20-60 Eaker Street opens new avenues for the realization of our strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the educational experience we offer,” The school’s president, Dan Meixner said.

The property is just north of Emmanuel Church and will expand the campus from approximately 18.5 acres to more than 20 acres, according to a spokesperson for the school.

The next step is to secure funds for the demolition of the building, which is unfit for renovation in its current condition.

“This action will pave the way for a revitalized campus environment centered around Emmanuel Church,” a spokesperson said.

The expansion is a part of the 2019 Campus Master Plan, which is under development as CJ continues to grow.

“Our expanded campus presents a unique opportunity for us to redefine the educational landscape,” said Meixner. “We are excited to engage with our stakeholders to craft a visionary plan that aligns with the educational corridor of the city, connecting us with institutions like Sinclair College and the University of Dayton.”









