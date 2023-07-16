Resurfacing projects to impact drivers next week in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Several resurfacing projects will impact drivers in Preble County next week.

>>Drivers to deal with construction near U.S. 68 in Greene County next week

Starting Monday, resurfacing will begin on State Route 121 in New Paris between State Route 320 and Walnut Street, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

Traffic will also be impacted due to resurfacing on State Route 122 between Thomas and South Streets in Gratis.

Road work will also take place on State Route 503 from south Gratis to Factory Road, according to ODOT.

Drivers will also be impacted on State Route 725 in Camden between the western corporation limit and Depot Street.

Lane restrictions will take effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The entire project is expected to be completed next summer.

©2023 Cox Media Group