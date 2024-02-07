Restraining order extended against Greene Co. teacher, football coach accused of abuse

GREENE COUNTY — A restraining order has been extended against a Greene County Career Center teacher.

A judge has extended a temporary restraining order against Maurice Harden until at least Feb. 15.

Harden, who is also the Xenia High School football coach, is accused of abusing a student.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teacher, football coach physically, verbally abused student with cerebral palsy, lawsuit alleges

The family of a 17-year-old with cerebral palsy claimed Harden repeatedly pushed him out of his chair and to the ground, according to a lawsuit.

The lawsuit also names the board of education and the superintendent as defendants.

Harden’s attorney said the allegations are “not consistent with the facts.”

We will continue to follow this story.

