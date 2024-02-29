Restaurant offering free pizza to community impacted by tornado

CLARK COUNTY — A local restaurant has found a way to give back to families impacted by Wednesday’s tornadoes.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, Gage Voorhees has owned Buckeye Barn since September 2023 and is always looking for ways to give back to the community he grew up in.

Voorhees said when he saw a pizza joint in Chillicothe post about giving back to tornado victims, he knew he wanted to do his part as well.

He made a post on Facebook letting neighbors know they can lean on him if they are struggling to find a warm meal.

The response was immediate.

“I extended it to the end of this weekend. Obviously, things can change at any time so people may not have power by then, if they still don’t and we’re hearing that people are still having trouble with it, we’ll keep it going for a little bit,” he said.

He said he recognizes that some may have lost everything in an instant and need some normalcy.

“They lost their house, lost their clothes, lost their food, power, so anything we can do to just try to give them a warm meal, try to help them during these hard times is really all we are looking for,” Voorhees said.

This isn’t the first time Voorhees has opened up his restaurant’s doors to help others.

Around the holidays Voorhees offered warm meals to those in need.

More information can be found on the restaurant’s social media.

