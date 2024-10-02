Response team returns to Ohio after providing support following Helene

BUTLER COUNTY — An area response team has returned to Ohio after providing support following Hurricane Helene.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (ERS) Team returned from their deployment in Pensacola, Florida, according to Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

They were assigned to three other counties along the coast of Pensacola. The team assisted with searches for anyone needing medical or evacuation assistance.

The ERS team also worked with other rescue teams and conducted damaged property assessments in conjunction with other assignments, the department said on social media.

“Our duties and responsibilities to the citizens of this country to keep them safe and secure from harm is immeasurable and know no bounds,” said Sheriff Jones.

Once the ERS team completed its tasks, the State of Florida released them to return home.

