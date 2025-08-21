Residents asked to conserve water in part of Greene Co. after 2 broken water mains

JAMESTOWN — A portion of a Greene County community has been asked to conserve water after a pair of water main breaks.

The Village of Jamestown wrote in a social media post that they “identified two significant water main breaks” in their water system.

The breaks have caused a temporary strain on its water supply, the village said.

It has also caused low pressure and discolored water.

The village has asked all residents to be mindful of their water usage on Thursday as repairs are being made.

They requested residents to avoid “unnecessary water usage” to help conserve water, according to the social media post.

A boil advisory has not yet been issued, but the village said it still is possible.

We will continue to update this story.

