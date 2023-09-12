Requirements to become classroom aide questioned after local school staff member hits child

DAYTON — New details have been uncovered after a former Dayton school staff member hit a nonverbal child causing him to fall.

News Center 7 previously reported that the incident took place in the hallway at Rosa Parks Early Childhood Learning Center last month on the second day of school.

Video obtained by the parents of the child showed a 3-year-old Braylen running down the hallway, getting hit in the head, and then getting picked up by his ankles, and walked down the hallway.

A spokesperson with Dayton Public Schools confirmed the man was no longer an employee of the district.

Taneshia Lindsey and Robert Tootle put their 3-year-old, autistic, non-verbal son in pre-school for the first time this school year.

But they said what happened on his second day horrified them.

“I guess he gave him a problem in the bathroom and when he was bringing him back to the classroom, that’s when my son got out and ran off, playing and laughing and that’s when he was struck,” Lindsey said.

Braylen’s parents are now asking if the former employee was properly certified.

The Ohio Department of Education states to be an educational aide or student monitor you must have at least one of these qualifications:

Passed the state paraprofessional test, known as ParaPro Assessment

Have an associate degree

Have two years of study at a college or university

News Center 7 reached out to the school district Tuesday asking whether the man met those qualification requirements.

A spokesperson for the district said they are working to get those answers and will respond by Monday.

The parents said although the employee was fired, it was too little too late.

“If you can’t handle the kid’s attitude or running, then you don’t need to be around them,” Tootle said.

“This was my biggest fear, I didn’t want to send him to school because I didn’t want him to be treated unfairly,” Lindsay said.

