Reports of person with gun, disordely crowd prompts call for county-wide assistance in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Officers called for backup after a disorderly crowd gathered at a scene in Trotwood early Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:35 a.m. Trotwood police were told about a man with a gun wearing a mask in the 2500 block of Shiloh Springs Road, according to a media release.

Officers spotted a man matching that description and could see a gun.

While officers were investigating, a crowd gathered and became “disorderly,” prompting a call for more police.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported that a 99, or a call for countywide assistance, was prompted.

The man with the gun was cooperative and taken into custody.

A person in the crowd was also arrested.

Police found multiple weapons at the scene.

A Trotwood police report states that Terry Lynn Jefferson III was arrested and is facing initial charges of carrying a concealed weapon and using weapons while intoxicated.

Nerissa Williams was also arrested, according to the police report, and faces an initial charge of obstructionof official business.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group