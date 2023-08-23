Repeat shoplifter reportedly threatens employee; Can you help police find her?

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying a frequent shoplifter.

>>TRENDING: Dayton Public Schools implements new safety precautions after child walks off campus unnoticed

The woman is alleged to frequently shoplift from Gem City Market, on 324 Salem Ave., a spokesperson from the department said.

Additionally, the woman allegedly threatened one of the employees with a knife when she was confronted.

If she looks familiar or if you know her, contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-2677 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867.

©2023 Cox Media Group